Over 200 Former Afghan Troops Killed Since UK Data Leak, Says Report

Afghanistan International: More than 200 former Afghan soldiers and police officers have reportedly been identified and killed by the Taliban since the leak of personal data belonging to Afghans who worked with British forces, according to an investigation by The Daily Telegraph. In a report published Wednesday, the British newspaper revealed that the killings began after a list containing details of approximately 19,000 UK-affiliated Afghans was leaked online in February 2022. While it remains unclear whether all the victims were on the leaked list, The Telegraph noted that the UK government has not released the names of those affected. Citing two Taliban officials, the report said a special Taliban unit known as “Yarmok 60” was assigned to track down and detain individuals named on the list. The unit has reportedly carried out arrests and executions across several provinces. Click here to read more (external link).

