British diplomat reaffirmed support, continued contacts, Taliban say

Amu: Taliban say that Robert Dickson, Britain’s chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, met on Friday in Kabul with Abdul Kabir, the Taliban’s acting minister for refugees, and reaffirmed London’s commitment to continue humanitarian support to Afghanistan and maintain contacts with them. According to a statement from the Taliban, Dickson told Taliban officials that the United Kingdom had allocated 1.1 billion Afghanis (approximately $15 million) in aid for Afghan returnees, to be distributed through United Nations agencies. He also expressed Britain’s intention to maintain open lines of communication with the Taliban, despite the lack of formal diplomatic recognition. Click here to read more (external link).