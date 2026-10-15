Opposition Groups Warn Of Possible Taliban-Linked Attacks On Foreign Missions

Afghanistan International: The National Resistance Front and Afghanistan Freedom Front have warned of possible organised threats against diplomatic missions, UN offices and international organisations in Afghanistan. In a joint statement on Thursday, 15 October, the two anti-Taliban political and military groups said intelligence they had received indicated that individuals within, or linked to, Taliban security structures could be planning attacks against international interests and institutions in Afghanistan. They alleged that such individuals might be acting in coordination with extremist networks and some foreign circles. Click here to read more (external link).