New South Wales Parliament Recognises Hazara Genocide

8am: The Parliament of the Australian state of New South Wales has passed a motion recognising the genocide of Hazaras in the state’s official records and designating September 25 as “Hazara Black Day.” The motion was introduced by Anthony D’Adam, a member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, and was passed with broad support from lawmakers following consideration in the upper house of parliament. The motion refers to the genocide of Hazaras during the rule of Amir Abdur Rahman Khan, between 1888 and 1893. D’Adam said that more than 60 percent of the Hazara population were killed during these campaigns, while many others were displaced or enslaved. Click here to read more (external link).