Opium Production In Afghanistan Has Increased Fivefold, Says UN

Afghanistan International: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has released a new report on drug cultivation and production in Afghanistan. Published on Thursday, 29 October, it says opium production reached nearly 1,500 tons in 2026, around five times the previous year’s level. According to figures presented in the report, Afghanistan’s total opium production increased from approximately 300 tones in 2025 to nearly 1,500 tons in 2026. The rise was driven by both an expansion in cultivation and higher crop yields resulting from improved rainfall conditions. According to UNODC, Afghanistan’s drug ban appears to have weakened in 2026. Click here to read more (external link).

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