At Least 20 Afghan Migrants Injured in Minibus Crash in Eastern Turkey

Khaama: At least 20 Afghan migrants were injured when an overloaded minibus overturned into a stream in Hakkari province in eastern Turkey after its driver allegedly tried to flee security forces, Turkish media reported on Thursday. Turkey is a key transit country for migrants seeking to reach Europe. Similar road accidents involving vehicles carrying migrants have been reported in eastern Turkey in previous years, highlighting the risks associated with overcrowded transport and irregular migration routes. Click here to read more (external link).

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