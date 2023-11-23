Meeting of Islamic Emirate’s Opponents, Foreign Diplomats Held in Moscow

Tolo News: A meeting under the title of “Afghanistan in the past and future” with the participation of Islamic Emirate [Taliban] opponents and envoys of various countries was held on Thursday in Moscow. They discussed the formation of an inclusive government, the situation of women, and the UN activities in Afghanistan. “I emphasize that I am not taking sides with any power and military element. We want an Afghanistan with national consensus and stability with having the friendship policy towards the neighbors, region and world and have no enmity with anyone,” said Ahmad Masoud, leader of the so called Resistance Front. Click here to read more (external link).