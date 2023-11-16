Iranian official claims Taliban admits they should give Iran its water share from Helmand River

Ariana: Ali Salajegheh, the head of Iran’s department of environment, told reporters on Wednesday that for the first time, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has acknowledged Iran’s water share should be released from the Helmand River. He said the IEA acknowledged this during the economic delegation’s recent visit to the country. “Fortunately, during the economic delegation’s visit by the Taliban (IEA) to Iran, we had a meeting, and for the first time, the Taliban accepted that Iran’s water rights should be respected in the Helmand River,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).