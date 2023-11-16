Detention of Ten Individuals in Parwan Province: Two Residents of Dara-e Ghorband Lost Their Lives Under Taliban Torture

8am: Local sources in Parwan province report that two residents of the province have lost their lives under torture by the Taliban in the group’s prison. Sources on Thursday, November 16, confirmed to Hasht-e Subh Daily that approximately two weeks ago, the Taliban detained ten individuals from the residents of Dara-e Fandaqistan in the Siahgird district of Parwan province on charges of “theft.” According to sources, three days ago, the Taliban handed over the dead bodies of two individuals to their families, revealing signs of torture on their bodies. This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) recently released a report stating that the number of prisoners in Taliban prisons has exceeded 17,000 by mid-September of this year. This figure indicates an increase in Taliban prisoners compared to 2022 when the average number of prisoners was 10,000. Click here to read more (external link).