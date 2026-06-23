‘I don’t know how to save my daughter from her husband’: the brutal reality of the Taliban’s new marriage law

The Guardian (UK): It explicitly allows children to be given in marriage at any age. It also forces women whose husbands are missing to wait until they are presumed dead before they can be separated. Part of the code that addresses abusive or neglectful husbands allows a wife to petition the court if her husband is unjust or withholds financial support. But the same article states that judges and arbiters “cannot, solely on the woman’s request and without the husband’s consent, grant divorce”. Click here to read more (external link).