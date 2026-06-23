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Amnesty calls EU deportation talks with Taliban ‘reckless

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Amu: Amnesty International has called on the European Union and its member states to abandon plans to deport Afghan nationals and halt talks with Taliban on migrant returns, saying that Afghanistan remains unsafe and that any cooperation on deportations would violate international human rights obligations. In a statement issued Tuesday, the organization urged European governments to end efforts aimed at expanding deportations to Afghanistan and to discontinue readmission discussions with Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

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