Reuters: Taliban denies detaining Habibi despite evidence, complicating U.S. efforts for his release. CIA operation targeting Zawahiri linked to Habibi’s detention, sources reveal.
U.S. offers $5 million reward for Habibi's release, Trump administration intensifies efforts.
How a CIA hit on al Qaeda ensnared a US citizen in Afghanistan
