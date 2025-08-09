Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Joins Red Bull Athlete Roster

Khaama: Afghanistan’s cricket star Rashid Khan has officially joined the Red Bull athlete roster, a move confirmed by both the player and the global energy drink brand. Rashid announced the partnership in a post and video shared on his official Instagram account, while Red Bull also featured the cricketer in its promotional content. ESPNcricinfo reported that the announcement was made during a Red Bull event, with cricket media outlets noting that Khan is now part of an elite group of athletes that includes KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, and Kagiso Rabada. Click here to read more (external link).