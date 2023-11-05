Homa, a Protesting Woman, Commits Suicide After Release from Taliban Prison in Mazar-i-Sharif

8am: Homa, a passionate protester against Taliban restrictions, was apprehended by the Taliban intelligence agency during a checkpoint inspection in the city’s seventh district of Mazar-i-Sharif on Sunday, October 30th. She remained in their custody for three days. Throughout their more than two years of control in Afghanistan, the Taliban have consistently suppressed, arrested, and tortured female protesters. There have been documented instances of sexual assaults on women in their prisons as well. Click here to read more (external link).