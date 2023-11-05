Ahead of Match, Afghan Cricketer Challenges Australia on Its Past Policy

Tolo News: Prior to the Afghanistan-Australia match on Tuesday, Afghan cricketer Naveen-Ul-Haq questioned Cricket Australia if they prioritize human rights or two points in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Cricket Australia canceled its three match ODI series with Afghanistan in January this year to criticize restrictions imposed on Afghan women and girls. On Instagram, Naveen-Ul-Haq has challenged the Australian Cricket board about whether they will stand on their previous position. Click here to read more (external link).