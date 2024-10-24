Hanafi Makes Provincial Trips To Enforce New Law, Especially Ban On Photography

Afghanistan International: Khalid Hanafi, the Taliban’s Minister for the Promotion of Virtue, in his recent visits to the provinces, has emphasised on the strict implementation of the Law on the Promotion of Virtue. Informed sources said that the main purpose of these trips was to enforce the ban on photography and filming. Hanafi called on the local Taliban authorities to fully implement the orders of the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in cooperation with the ombudsman. Click here to read more (external link).

