Khaama: The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports confirmed in a statement that Khalilah Ali, the wife of Muhammad Ali, the world boxing champion, will arrive in Afghanistan to construct a sports stadium. Khalilah Ali is scheduled to arrive at Kabul airport on Thursday, October 24, to build a sports stadium named “Victory” and establish a sports association named “Muhammad Ali and Khalilah Ali.” Click here to read more (external link).