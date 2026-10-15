Four Former Afghan Security Personnel Killed, 14 Detained, Says UN

Afghanistan International: UNAMA says it recorded at least four killings and 14 arbitrary arrests or detentions of former Afghan security personnel between 1 July and 30 September 2026. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan published its quarterly report on Thursday. UNAMA said former government officials and members of the former security and defence forces who return to Afghanistan continue to face human rights violations despite the Taliban’s general amnesty. Click here to read more (external link).