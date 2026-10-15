Iran says nearly 60,000 Afghan students attend its universities, urges more refugee aid

Ariana: Nearly 60,000 Afghan students are enrolled at Iranian universities and scientific institutions, an Iranian official said, calling for increased international assistance to countries hosting refugees. Nader Yar-Ahmadi, head of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs, gave the figures during the 77th annual session of the UN refugee agency’s Executive Committee in Geneva. He said 59,658 Afghan students were studying at Iranian institutions, while many others had graduated. Yar-Ahmadi added that Iran continued providing education and healthcare to refugees despite international sanctions and economic pressures. Click here to read more (external link).