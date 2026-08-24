Former US ambassador says reopening Kabul embassy is possible after policy changes

Khaama: Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann says he can envision the United States reopening its embassy in Kabul under Taliban rule, but only if the Taliban make concrete policy changes; particularly on women’s rights, as part of a gradual, reciprocal engagement process. Neumann, who served as U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan from 2005 to 2007, made the remarks in an interview with i24NEWS, arguing that while Washington has profound disagreements with the Taliban, there are practical reasons for maintaining limited engagement with the group. Click here to read more (external link).