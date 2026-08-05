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Five Years of Taliban Rule: Consolidation Without Consent

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Afghanistan International: As the Taliban complete five years in power this August, two confident predictions made in the autumn of 2021 have both aged badly. The first was that the movement, unable to govern, would fracture within a season. The second, its mirror image, was that whoever governed Afghanistan would eventually be disciplined by the ordinary requirements of statecraft — revenue, recognition, neighbours — into moderation. Neither happened. Click here to read more (external link).

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