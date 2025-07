Amu: At least five people were killed in separate attacks by unidentified gunmen in the northern provinces of Badakhshan and Takhar, local sources told Amu TV on Sunday. Mysterious killings by so-called “unidentified armed men” have become increasingly frequent in several provinces since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Victims often include former government officials, security personnel, and civilians with no clear political affiliations. Click here to read more (external link).