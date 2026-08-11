Family disputes Taliban account of Kabul killing as UN expert seeks inquiry

Amu: A relative of one of 11 people killed by Taliban police in Kabul in less than 10 days has challenged the Taliban account that all of the dead were armed robbers, as the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan called for prompt and impartial investigations into the killings. The relative, who asked not to be identified, told Amu that one of those killed was Ali, a street vendor in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of western Kabul who was about 20 or 21 years old and supported his family. According to the relative, Ali had been missing for three days before his family learned of his death. Click here to read more (external link).