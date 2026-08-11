Rashid stars as Afghanistan secure 2027 World Cup spot

Amu: Afghanistan secured a place at the 2027 Cricket World Cup after defeating Ireland by three wickets in the third one-day international in Belfast on Monday, chasing down a target of 207 with 31 balls remaining. The victory also gave Afghanistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. The opening match was abandoned because of rain before Afghanistan won the next two matches. Ireland’s hopes of securing direct qualification for the World Cup had ended after the washout in the opening ODI. Click here to read more (external link).

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