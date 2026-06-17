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Detention & Enforcement Campaign Against Women Will Continue in Herat, Says Taliban

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Afghanistan International: The Taliban’s security chief for the Herat police command, Najibullah Ali, has announced that the group will continue detaining women in the province over alleged violations of its dress code. Ali also confirmed that the Taliban have so far detained more than 19 women for failing to comply with the group’s interpretation of hijab, although unofficial figures from local sources suggest the number of detainees is significantly higher. Click here to read more (external link).

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