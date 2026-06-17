WHO reports two new polio cases in Afghanistan

Ariana: Afghanistan has recorded two new cases of wild poliovirus, bringing the country’s total for 2026 to six, according to the latest polio surveillance bulletin issued by the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office. The newly confirmed cases were reported in Nari district of Kunar province and Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province, with symptom onset dates of April 14 and May 7, respectively. The Kunar case was identified through testing of a close contact after the initial case tested negative for the virus. Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan remain the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus remains endemic. Click here to read more (external link).