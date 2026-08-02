Death toll in Badakhshan protest rises to four

Amu: At least four people were killed and nine others wounded after Taliban opened fire on protesters in northeastern Badakhshan province, residents said on Sunday, a day after demonstrations erupted in Yaftal-e-Payin district. Residents told Amu that the protest was triggered by what they described as months of increasing pressure from Taliban, including arrests, house searches and heightened security operations following recent clashes in the province. They said Taliban forces fired on demonstrators while attempting to disperse the crowd. Click here to read more (external link).