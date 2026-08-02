Nearly 140,000 Afghan Migrants Deported From Pakistan’s Punjab Province

Khaama: Pakistan’s Punjab province has detained and deported nearly 140,000 undocumented Afghan migrants as part of a nationwide campaign targeting foreigners without legal residency documents, provincial authorities said. Punjab’s Home Department stated that 139,902 Afghan nationals had been detained and sent back to Afghanistan after completing legal procedures. The campaign has intensified in recent weeks, with Afghan migrants reporting challenges renewing visas and maintaining legal status in Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).

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