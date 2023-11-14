Continued Harassment of Civilians by the Taliban: Residents of Panjshir Endure Increasing Struggles

8am: Some residents of Panjshir claim that the Taliban periodically harass the local people, accusing them of possessing weapons and collaborating with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF). They assert that the Taliban detain and imprison “one or two individuals” from the residents of this province and Kabul daily, but most of these incidents are not reported by the media. Furthermore, over the past two years, the Taliban have imposed strict restrictions, making living conditions challenging for the residents of Panjshir province. However, local inhabitants urge the international community and human rights organizations to exert serious pressure on the group to prevent “human rights violations” by the Taliban in the province of Panjshir. Click here to read more (external link).