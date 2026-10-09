Child Soldiers, Sexual Exploitation Persist Under Taliban, Says US State Department

Afghanistan International: The US State Department says the Taliban made no meaningful effort to combat human trafficking in 2026, leaving Afghanistan in the lowest tier of its annual report. The report said Afghanistan lacks a system for identifying trafficking victims and referring them to support services. It said the recruitment and use of children in combat and support roles continued during the reporting period, along with the sexual exploitation of boys through the practice known as “Bacha Bazi”. The US State Department said the Taliban reported no investigations, prosecutions or convictions of human traffickers and provided no information showing that victims had been identified or supported. Click here to read more (external link).