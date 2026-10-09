France confirms talks with Taliban on Afghan deportations

Amu: France has confirmed it is holding technical talks with the Taliban to facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals who are in the country illegally and are considered security threats, joining a broader European push to resume returns to Afghanistan. Human rights groups have also challenged efforts to expand deportations to Afghanistan, arguing that conditions in the country do not allow for safe forced returns. Amnesty International and UN human rights experts have warned against involuntary returns amid continuing reports of arbitrary detention, torture, persecution and other abuses. Click here to read more (external link).

Related