Atmar says US, Taliban deliberately ignored key Doha deal commitments

Amu: Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said the United States and the Taliban deliberately ignored binding obligations in the 2020 Doha Agreement, arguing that the collapse of Afghanistan’s republic was a preventable disaster. Speaking at an online Global Refugees Organization event ahead of the Taliban’s fourth anniversary in power, Atmar said only one of the agreement’s four commitments — the withdrawal of foreign troops — was fulfilled. The other three, he said, were never implemented: counterterrorism efforts, intra-Afghan peace talks and the creation of a new Islamic government alongside a permanent cease-fire. “Both sides to the agreement deliberately ignored their binding commitments,” Atmar said. Click here to read more (external link).