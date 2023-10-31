Anti-Taliban Fronts and the Imperative of Defining a Clear Vision

8am: The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, swiftly emerged as the foremost front after the Taliban’s resurgence, temporarily gaining control over a small part of the country’s geography. Subsequently, several fronts were established. While some faded away soon after their announcement, others persistently and resolutely continued their armed struggle against the Taliban regime. With the recent formation of a new organization named the United Front by young generals from the former army, the crucial question arises: will this front act as a cohesive force for other fronts, or will it further fragment the anti-Taliban efforts? This new front was founded under the leadership of former Afghan Army General Sami Sadat, in collaboration with former Afghan Deputy Interior Minister for Security General Khoshal Sadat and Abdul Qayyum Rahimi. Click here to read more (external link).