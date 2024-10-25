Afghanistan’s Malnutrition Crisis: Children and Pregnant Women Face Risk of Early Death

8am: Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, is grappling with multiple crises, one of the most severe being malnutrition. Over the past three years, international organizations have reported that, despite the Taliban’s claims of job creation, hunger reduction, and improved healthcare services, the health crisis has not only persisted but worsened. In some regions, the situation has reached unprecedented and alarming levels. Recently, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned of an escalating malnutrition crisis. They indicated that with the onset of winter, this crisis will intensify, putting children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers at risk of early death and lifelong complications, including cognitive impairment and stunted growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) also previously reported that around 700,000 children in Afghanistan suffering from malnutrition lack access to essential treatment. Click here to read more (external link).