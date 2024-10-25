China offers Taliban duty-free trade, promising zero tariffs

Khaama: The Chinese ambassador in Kabul announced that China will grant the Taliban duty-free access to its markets, particularly in construction and energy sectors. Zhao Xing stated on X that China would provide zero tariffs to Afghanistan, replacing the current 100 percent tariff lines. This move marks an effort by China to strengthen its ties with the Taliban since they took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. Despite seeking to develop relations, China, like other nations, has refrained from officially recognizing the Taliban government. However, Afghanistan’s rich mineral resources present an appealing opportunity for Chinese companies, making the partnership mutually beneficial. Click here to read more (external link).

