Afghanistan starts fifth school year without girls above sixth grade

Amu: The new school year in Afghanistan kicked off on Monday but without girls above the sixth grade for the fifth consecutive year as the Taliban ban on secondary education continues. Many female students have described the past four years “nightmare and challenging,” saying they have spent each and every minute with the hope that the schools will reopen for them in the new academic year. But that wish remained unfulfilled. They also urged the international community to increase pressure to ensure access to education for girls. Click here to read more (external link).

More