Afghanistan: A New Battlefield as Iran and America Redraw the Taliban’s Role in Regional Power

8am: If we seek a simple answer to these complex developments, we can conclude that the terrorist group the Taliban, on the advice of Khalilzad and ethnic secular networks outside Afghanistan, have concluded that in the ongoing conflict between America and Iran (in which Saudi Arabia is indirectly involved), the Taliban should remain aligned with Riyadh and Washington. This is precisely where the issue of the Taliban as America’s “silent pawn” gains significance. The Taliban may appear to be at odds with America on the surface, but this apparent disagreement should not blind us to the shared interests that have formed between the two sides in certain arenas. After withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan, America no longer needs to send soldiers back to advance all of its objectives. If the Taliban control the geography of Afghanistan, restrict the activities of America’s and Iran’s adversaries, keep the door open for economic activity by America’s allies, and at the same time prevent the complete collapse of the ruling structure, America can pursue some of its goals through this very structure without a direct military presence. Click here to read more (external link).

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