Afghan, Pakistani Negotiators Arrive in Doha For Peace Talks After Deadly Clashes

By RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal and RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

October 18, 2025

Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin peace talks on October 18 in the Qatari capital of Doha after border clashes and attacks raised fears of an all-out war between the two countries.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to extend their 48-hour truce late on October 17 for the duration of the Doha talks, as they aim to resolve the worst violence between the two countries since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

“As promised, negotiations with the Pakistani side will take place today in Doha,” Zabihullah Mujahid, an Afghan government spokesperson, said on X, adding that the Taliban delegation will be led by Defence Minister Mohammed Yaqub.

In a statement, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said that Islamabad “does not seek escalation” and that Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will lead talks with the Taliban.

“The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border,” the statement said.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed late on October 17 to extend their 48-hour truce until the conclusion of the talks in Doha after Taliban officials accused Pakistan of violating an earlier cease-fire agreement following air strikes on Afghan soil that reportedly killed 10 civilians.

Seven Pakistani soldiers were also killed that day in a suicide attack near the Afghan border. A militant outfit previously affiliated with the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) extremist group claimed responsibility.

The air strikes and clashes between the one-time allies came after Pakistan demanded that the de-facto Taliban government rein in militants who have carried out attacks from what they said were staging grounds inside Afghanistan.

The Taliban denied giving haven to militants to attack Pakistan and in turn accused the Pakistani military of spreading misinformation about Afghanistan, provoking border tensions, and sheltering militants linked to the Islamic State.

Islamabad has denied the claims.

Copyright (c) 2025. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

More