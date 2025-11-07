Suicide bomber killed near Buzkashi field in Kunduz, Taliban say

Amu: A suspected suicide bomber was killed early Friday morning near a traditional buzkashi field in Kunduz City, according to Taliban police spokesman. Jumauddin Khaksar, spokesman for the Taliban police command in Kunduz, said the blast occurred at around 7:30 a.m. local time in the Shahrak-e Sar Darrah area of Police District 8. He said the attacker detonated explosives prematurely and died at the scene. No other casualties were reported. The Taliban, who now rule Afghanistan, have faced growing security challenges from extremist groups such as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), which has carried out attacks targeting Taliban officials and civilians since their return to power in August 2021. Click here to read more (external link).