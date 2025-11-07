Sanctions, the Taliban, and an Iranian Port: The Uncertain Future of India’s Kabul Route

The Diplomat: On October 30, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced that the United States had granted India a six-month extension to the sanctions waiver for operations at Iran’s Chabahar Port. Issued under the provisions of the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA), the waiver allows India to continue developing and utilizing the port without attracting secondary U.S. sanctions. The decision comes amid New Delhi’s renewed efforts to strengthen connectivity with Afghanistan through the Chabahar route. Click here to read more (external link).