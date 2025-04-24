Russian Envoy Sees Afghan Mineral Wealth As Path To Future Cooperation

Afghanistan International: Zamir Kabulov, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has announced that an upcoming visit by a Taliban delegation to Kazan will feature discussions on the construction of a 573-kilometre segment of the Afghan-Trans railway. In an interview with Izvestia newspaper, Kabulov underscored Afghanistan’s vast mineral resources and its strategic geographic position as key assets for future collaboration. He noted that these advantages could help transform the country into a vital transit hub linking Russia, Central Asia, and South Asia. Click here to read more (external link).

