Over 200 Afghan Refugees in Iowa ordered to leave US immediately

Khaama: Over 200 Afghan refugees in Iowa have been ordered by U.S. authorities to leave the country immediately, facing legal action. American media reports indicate that in April, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent emails to over 200 Afghan refugees residing in Iowa, instructing them to leave the country immediately. According to Axios, the emails, sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, begin with the statement, “It is time to leave the United States.” The messages warned that failure to leave voluntarily would result in detention, revocation of work permits, and potential legal action. One of the emails accessed by Axios concludes with the message, “Do not attempt to remain in the United States, the federal government will find you.” Click here to read more (external link).