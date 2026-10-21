US Lawmaker Pushes To Restore Deportation Protections For 8,000 Afghans

Afghanistan International: US Democrat Sam Liccardo says he will use a parliamentary procedure to force a House vote on a bill aimed at preventing the deportation of more than 8,000 Afghans who lost temporary protected status. Republican House leaders have so far not allowed the bill to leave committee and come to a vote. Liccardo said in his statement: “Regardless of political differences, we ought to be able to agree on the critical importance of keeping our promises as a country”. He added: “America promised thousands of Afghans who risked their lives as interpreters, as informants, as other support roles to our military; they risked their lives with the expectation that we would not betray them and put them in harm’s way for doing so”. Click here to read more (external link).

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