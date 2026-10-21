Three Taliban Fighters Killed In Attack Near Kabul-North Highway, Says AFF

Afghanistan International: The Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) says its forces attacked a Taliban post in Parwan on Tuesday evening, claiming three Taliban members were killed and two others wounded. According to a statement from the Afghanistan Freedom Front, the attack took place in the Pul-e Matak area of Parwan province along the main Kabul-North highway. The AFF has also previously reported clashes with the Taliban in Kamdesh district of Nuristan province. The group said it had, for the first time, engaged Taliban forces in conventional frontline fighting in Badakhshan and Nuristan. Click here to read more (external link).