US judge temporarily blocks deportation of detained Afghans

Ariana: A US federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting detained Afghan nationals to Afghanistan or Pakistan, following warnings that their lives could be at risk. US District Judge Valerie Caproni issued the order in New York on Tuesday, suspending deportations until Saturday, according to the Associated Press (AP). More than 80 detained Afghans have reportedly contacted human rights organizations and immigration lawyers after receiving notices from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) indicating they could be deported via Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).