Kabul Residents Alarmed as More Drug Users Appear on City Streets

8am: Several Kabul residents say the presence of drug users in the city’s alleys and streets has increased. According to them, in addition to people who have recently started using drugs, a number of those who were being treated at the Omid addiction treatment center were forced out of the center after Pakistan’s airstrikes and have returned to the streets. They say the return of people with addiction to the city’s alleys and roads has created conditions for more crime, including theft and pickpocketing. Click here to read more (external link).

Related