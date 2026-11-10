US Democrats Seek Vote on Bill to Protect Afghans From Deportation

Afghanistan International: Democratic Representatives Jason Crow and Sam Liccardo announced on Monday that they would seek a House vote on legislation to prevent the deportation of Afghan refugees. Several Republican lawmakers have also backed the proposal. The two lawmakers aim to collect 218 signatures to bring the bill to a vote without the approval of Republican leaders. If passed and signed into law, the legislation would restore Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Afghans, allowing them to remain in the United States until July 2029. Click here to read more (external link).