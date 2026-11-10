More Than 4 Million Children in Afghanistan To Need Treatment For Acute Malnutrition in 2027

Khaama: The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment indicates that more than four million children in Afghanistan will require treatment for acute malnutrition in 2027, a situation experts warn could threaten their physical health and mental development. According to the IPC report, published on October 13, 2026, an estimated 4.04 million children aged six to 59 months will need treatment for acute malnutrition next year. Of these, approximately 1.09 million are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition, while nearly 2.95 million will experience moderate acute malnutrition. Click here to read more (external link).