Polio eradication campaign urges returning families from Pakistan to vaccinate children

Amu: A public health campaign led by the Polio-Free Afghanistan initiative has called on families returning from Pakistan to vaccinate their children at border crossings, citing an urgent need to prevent new outbreaks of the virus. In a statement posted Monday on the group’s official X account, the campaign urged parents to ensure their children receive polio vaccinations upon entry into Afghanistan. “If we want our children to be safe from the dangerous poliovirus and avoid spreading it to others, they must be vaccinated upon returning from Pakistan,” the message read. Click here to read more (external link).