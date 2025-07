Afghanistan International: The Iranian Writers’ Association has issued a strong condemnation of what it described as “racist” treatment of Afghan migrants in Iran, calling for an immediate halt to forced deportations. In a statement released on Sunday, 6 July, the association warned that hostility toward Afghan nationals has reached “alarming” and “horrific” levels, particularly in the aftermath of the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Click here to read more (external link).

Related